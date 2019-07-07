Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Crockett. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn J. Crockett COLUMBIA - Carolyn J. Crocket died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Providence Hospital at the age of 91. A native of Ridge Springs, S.C., Mrs. Crockett was born on April 2, 1928 to the late J.P. and Onnie Jones. She attended Winthrop College and Duke University, where she received a degree in medical technology, and went on to earn a Master's degree in Health Care Administration from the University of South Carolina. After graduating from Duke, Carolyn began her career as a medical technologist at Providence Hospital, where she was eventually promoted to the Laboratory Director. She married the late David Crockett, Jr. in 1952 at Shandon Presbyterian Church, where she continued to be a faithful member. Carolyn is survived by her children, Paula Crockett of Columbia and David M. Crockett III (Donna) of Florence; grandchildren, Catherine C. Gude (Adam) of Florence, Elizabeth C. Myers (Patrick) of North Charleston and Victoria A. Crockett of Florence; great-grandchildren, Dwyer Gude, Bridget Gude and Wylds Myers; and brother-in-law, William R. Crockett (Ann) of Summerville, S.C. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205; or Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC 29201. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lancaster, S.C. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at

Carolyn J. Crockett COLUMBIA - Carolyn J. Crocket died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Providence Hospital at the age of 91. A native of Ridge Springs, S.C., Mrs. Crockett was born on April 2, 1928 to the late J.P. and Onnie Jones. She attended Winthrop College and Duke University, where she received a degree in medical technology, and went on to earn a Master's degree in Health Care Administration from the University of South Carolina. After graduating from Duke, Carolyn began her career as a medical technologist at Providence Hospital, where she was eventually promoted to the Laboratory Director. She married the late David Crockett, Jr. in 1952 at Shandon Presbyterian Church, where she continued to be a faithful member. Carolyn is survived by her children, Paula Crockett of Columbia and David M. Crockett III (Donna) of Florence; grandchildren, Catherine C. Gude (Adam) of Florence, Elizabeth C. Myers (Patrick) of North Charleston and Victoria A. Crockett of Florence; great-grandchildren, Dwyer Gude, Bridget Gude and Wylds Myers; and brother-in-law, William R. Crockett (Ann) of Summerville, S.C. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205; or Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC 29201. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lancaster, S.C. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close