Carolyn D. Braswell COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life for Carolyn D. Braswell, 86, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Shandon Baptist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Carolyn passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Union County, NC on September 4, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Dewey Duncan and Blanche Helms Duncan. Carolyn was a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. She worked as an assistant journal clerk for the S.C. House of Representatives at the State House and prior to that, she worked for the S.C. Department of Commerce. She was a member of Shandon Baptist Church. Carolyn was an avid golfer and was the State Chairman of the Ladies Division Walter Hagen Golf Tournament that benefitted the . A Gamecock fanatic, lover of golf, and a Panthers fan, Carolyn was passionate about sports. She was equally addicted to Jeopardy (she knew most of the answers), and Crossword puzzles, ditto. Carolyn never met a stranger and always shared a big smile she loved 'doing' for other people. She adored her girls, Lisa, Beth, and Alexis, and they believe she hung the moon. Be still, my heart. Surviving are her daughters, Beth Braswell (Phil Aime) of Boynton Beach, Florida and Lisa Castles (Winston Goode) of Aiken; and granddaughter, Alexis Aime. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Helen D. Burris. Memorials may be made to Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206; the , 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; or the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

