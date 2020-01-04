|
|
Carolyn Davenport CAMDEN - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Carolyn McManus Davenport, 74, of Camden, SC, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Phillip Gerrald will officiate. The family will visit with friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The , of KC, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078 or to the First Baptist Church of Camden, SC, 1201 Broad Street, Camden, SC. Carolyn passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late W.C. McManus and Margaret Branham McManus. She was a former employee of Bellsouth. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her world revolved around them and her family. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Charles E. Davenport; son, Greg Davenport (Karen) of Camden, SC; daughter, Hope Robinson (Craig) of Lugoff, SC; grandchildren Brittney McCaskill (Josh), Zach Davenport, Jordan Garcia, Hannah Robinson, Chandler Robinson; great-grandchildren, Huck McCaskill, Charlotte McCaskill; sisters, Iris M. Slipper of Stevensville, MD, Sylvia M. Harold of Camden, SC, Rebecca M. Trapp of Camden, SC and Elaine M. Brown (Huey) of Camden, SC. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents and twin sister, Marilyn M. Revis of Alabama and brother, Richard McManus of Camden, SC. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Davenport family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 4, 2020
