Carolyn DeLoach

Carolyn Reese "Boots" DeLoach COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Carolyn Reese "Boots" DeLoach, 82, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. DeLoach died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Charles Howell and Mabel Gertrude Walker Reese. She retired from Hunter-Dickson Insurance Company and was a longtime member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. Surviving are her son, Tommy DeLoach (Leann) of Columbia; daughter, Susan Walters (Steve) of West Columbia; three grandchildren, Sara Walters, Will Walters and Elise DeLoach; dear cousins, Margie Rawlinson and Elaine Crosby; best friends, Nan Bishop, Ruth Eleazer, Dr. Mary Catherine Norwood and Ann "Lucy" Jones. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.