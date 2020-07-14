Carolyn DeLoach

1/1
Carolyn Reese "Boots" DeLoach COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Carolyn Reese "Boots" DeLoach, 82, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. DeLoach died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Charles Howell and Mabel Gertrude Walker Reese. She retired from Hunter-Dickson Insurance Company and was a longtime member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. Surviving are her son, Tommy DeLoach (Leann) of Columbia; daughter, Susan Walters (Steve) of West Columbia; three grandchildren, Sara Walters, Will Walters and Elise DeLoach; dear cousins, Margie Rawlinson and Elaine Crosby; best friends, Nan Bishop, Ruth Eleazer, Dr. Mary Catherine Norwood and Ann "Lucy" Jones. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 14, 2020.
