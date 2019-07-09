Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn E. Crose. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Visitation 10:00 AM Leesville United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Leesville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn E. Crose LEESVILLE- Carolyn Edith Crose "Carrie" died after a short battle with cancer on Sunday July 7, 2019. She was born to J. J. Crose and Edith Potter Crose on June 10, 1930 in Wichita, KS. In 1938 the family moved to Southern California. She graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and San Francisco State University. Following graduation, she went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. where she retired as a Life Insurance Underwriter. She had several hobbies which included lots of travel and photography. She visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Japan, China, Austria, Germany and the British Isles. She loved to sing and sang in the Calvary Presbyterian Church Choir and the San Francisco Choral Society. In 1993, she left San Francisco to live closer to her sister in Leesville, SC. She enjoyed traveling with Capital Tours and again, sang in her church choir, the Ridge Choral Society and the Columbia Choral Society. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Jean Crose Fitzgerald and Helen Crose Day, brothers, Robert F. Crose and W. Leonard Crose. She is survived by her sister, Martha Crose Toal "Marty" and several nieces and nephews and a special namesake niece, Carolyn Toal Makin. Services will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Leesville United Methodist Church at 11:00 am with the Rev. Bruce Sayer and Rev. David Torrey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be private. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Leesville UMC Choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leesville UMC, 510 E. Columbia Ave., Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at

