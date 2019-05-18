Carolyn Harvey CAMDEN A memorial service for Carolyn Faye Harvey, 51, will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Kershaw Health Hospice or Theil-Meyers Pet Adoption Center. Miss Harvey passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of George E. Harvey and the late Patricia Ann Harvey. She was formerly employed with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Carolyn spent many years as a paramedic doing what she loved by helping others and also worked as a dispatcher for Kershaw County 911. She taught medical terminology and phlebotomy courses at Central Carolina. Surviving are her father, George Harvey of Camden; sister, Donna Moore (Paul); niece, Anna Moore; and nephews, Harrison Moore, Ben Hinson and Chris Hinson. She was predeceased by a sister, Georgia Anne Hinson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 18, 2019