Carolyn H. Castonguay COLUMBIA - Carolyn H. Castonguay, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Paul A. Castonguay, children; Steve Titus, Suzanne Smith, Deborah Blythe, Laurie O'Shea, Eric Castonguay, Amy Greene, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2020