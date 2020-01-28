Carolyn Japart Sox WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Carolyn Japart Sox, 76, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169. Mrs. Sox was born November 3, 1943 in Laurens, SC and passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Gladys Eugenia Hughes and Charlie D. Japart. Mrs. Sox was a loving and giving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Wally Sox (Denise), Scotty Sox, Tammy White, Vicky Maxheimer, Larry Cato, Anita Sox, Jon Sox, Scott Cato; grandchildren, Stephanie, Chad, McKenzie, Kelsey, Bruce, Lake, Kane, Danni, Mandi, Corey, Patrick, Priscilla, Tiffany, Brandon, Stone, Davin and Jason; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and sister, Brenda Myers. She was predeceased by her husband, Donny K. Sox; daughter, Melody Hughes and brother, Bobby Japart. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020