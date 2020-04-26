Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Kaye "Tootsie" Means. View Sign Service Information J.P. Holley Funeral Home 8132 Garners Ferry Road Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-695-1666 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Kaye "Tootsie" Means HOPKINS - Carolyn Kaye "Tootsie" Means 68, of Hopkins joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 24, 2020. Carolyn, the daughter of the late Louetta Means and Willie Adams and the granddaughter of the late John Means and Henrietta Camack Means, was raised in Blair, South Carolina by her loving aunt Rosie Means Sims. Carolyn graduated from McCrorey Liston High School in Blair, South Carolina. She continued her studies in computer science/information technology at Ikon Office Solutions and Midlands Technical College. Carolyn held information technology jobs for Calhoun County School District, Allendale County Schools and Fairfield County School District and was known among her co-workers for her work ethic and fun-loving spirit. Carolyn's greatest legacy was her love and devotion to her family. Among those who will miss her most are her two sons, Sanders Antonio Means (Keisha) and Harland Jarrod Brown; her eight grandchildren, Morgan Brown, Alexah Brown, Khelci M. Brown, Austin Russell, Kennedy Armstrong, Sanders Means II, Devinn Branon and Sage Means; three great grandchildren, Kodie M. Greene, Tyler Hamilton and Mordecai Wilson; and one brother Jonathan Gobern. Cherishing her memories are her dearest friend and companion Solomon K. Matthews, her aunt Marva Hall and first cousins Thelma Hopkins and Debra Hopkins, as well as a host of relatives, friends and co- workers. Carolyn's life will be celebrated with a memorial repast to be scheduled after COVID-19 shelter-in-place and social distancing orders have been lifted. Until then, memorials in Carolyn's honor may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC or at

