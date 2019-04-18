Carolyn June King COLUMBIA - Carolyn June King died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, George Shields King. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine King Schanz, her husband, Adam, and their two children, Quinn and Barret; George Shields King, Jr. his wife, Beatrice, and their three children, George, Charlie, and William; and John Fitzhugh King, his wife, Jessie, and their three children, Fitzhugh, Means, and Henry. Carolyn is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Boyd; brother, William Slivka and his wife, Helga; and sister, Brenda Cullen, husband, Tony, and their two children, Patrick Kearney and Kimberly Cullen. Carolyn is also survived by her mother, Helen Slivka. The family will hold a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital Midlands, 1600 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019