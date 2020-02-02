Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Hinson Kirkley JEFFERSON Carolyn Hinson Kirkley was born in Jefferson, South Carolina on June 22, 1934 to the late Luther Hinson and Louisa Steen Hinson. Ms. Kirkley departed on January 31, 2020 in Lexington, South Carolina after a valiant battle with an extended illness. Ms. Kirkley's humble beginnings in rural Jefferson, South Carolina were fraught with many economic trials and tribulations. It was this upbringing that created her strong work ethic, as well as, a vast amount of determination, resourcefulness, and fire. These qualities served her well during her stint with the Bell South Telephone Company, where she eventually retired after more than twenty years of service. Ms. Kirkley was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Kirkley, and three siblings, Paul Hinson and wife Ann Hinson, David Hinson and wife Maria Hinson, and Junior Hinson and wife Blanche Hinson; and great-grand, Benjamin Queen. Survivors include: two siblings, Emma Sims and husband Howard Sims and Margie Howell; three children, Elizabeth Price and husband Gary Price, Michael Lane and wife Alyse Lane, and Patsy Lane; four grandchildren, Robert Price, Ashley Price, Michelle Queen and husband Joshua Queen, and William (Bill) Lane; three great grandchildren Shane Price, Wyatt Price, Jacob Queen. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, South Carolina. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

