Carolyn S. Lang CHAPIN Carolyn S. Lang, of Chapin, went to Heaven on March 7, 2019. She was born 84 years ago, on May 28, 1934, in Hartford, CT. She was a wonderful wife to her husband, Kurt, for 65 years. Her mother said it wouldn't last. Also, and better yet, she was the best mother to her four children, Deborah Garner of Pleasant Garden, NC, Sandra Elmore of Lawndale, NC, Kurt Lang, Jr, of Knightdale, NC and Pamela Brandi of Chapin, SC. "The world sure would be a better place if more people were like her. Enough said." Mass and funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lutheran Hospice, 1505 Blanding St., Columbia, SC 29201 or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amicks Ferry Rd., PO Box 549, Chapin, SC 29036. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019