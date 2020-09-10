Carolyn Lewis Harwell COLUMBIA - The graveside service for Carolyn Lewis Harwell, widow of Rivers O'Mearl Harwell will be held on Sunday, September 13th at 3:30 o'clock at the Sharpe Family Cemetery. The service will be conducted by The Reverend Jackie Utley of Ascension Lutheran Church and The Reverend Timothea Sharpe. A webcast of the service will be available at ShivesFuneralHome.com
at 3:30 o'clock on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Harwell died at home on September 7, 2020. Born on January 17, 1926 in Richland County at the home of her great-grandparents, George Washington and Sarah Caroline Faust Sharpe, she was the only child of the late Archie Drayton and Eula Lee Sharpe Lewis. Survivors include a son, Robert (Pat) Harwell; a daughter, Joyce (Billy) Browder; grandchildren, Jennifer (Percy) Barefoot, Jeffrey Browder, Laura Browder, Lloyd Jeffcoat, Wayne Aiken, and Paige Graves; great-grandchildren, Marley and Chance Barefoot, Lily Jenkins, Savannah Graves, Walker, Jackson and Caroline Aiken. She was predeceased by two sons, David and Johnathan Harwell; and her daughter-in-law, Sandra Harwell. The family would like to thank Lutheran Hospice, Dr. Jeff Hook and the staff of Main Street Physicians. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to help with the care of The Sharpe Family Cemetery, in care of Timothea Sharpe, 1135 Seagull Lane, Prosperity, S.C., 29127. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
