Carolyn Louise (Royer) Hamilton LEXINGTON - Carolyn Hamilton, age 70, went home to Jesus on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born on December 23, 1948 in Akron, Ohio, to Maynard and Betty Royer, Carol lived in Akron most of her adult life until moving to Lexington, SC in 2006. Carol is survived by her son, David Blankenship (Kathy), Ohio, and her daughter Chasity Booth, Ohio, as well as six grand children and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers, RIchard Royer (Deborah), Irmo, SC, Bob Royer (Linda), Lexington, SC and Gene Royer (Debbie), Prosperity, SC and two sisters, Jackie Savage (Dave), Ohio, and Robin Pelinsk, Lexington, SC. Carol was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Marilyn Hill. Carol enjoyed riding with American Legion Post 193 alongside her brothers Richard and Bob. A Celebration of LIfe Ceremony will be held on Lake Murray, much loved by Carol, at her brother, Gene's home at 388 Gold Nugget Point, Prosperity, SC at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2019.

