Carolyn Louise (Royer) Hamilton LEXINGTON - December 23, 1948 August 24, 2019 On Saturday August 24, Carolyn Hamilton lost her fight to recovery after suffering a massive stroke and heart attack in February. Carolyn was a loving life partner to Becky Hudgins for 22 years. They enjoyed taking rides through the mountains chasing bears, making trips to the beach to relax, and having fun and making the most out of every moment of every opportunity. Carolyn was a proud grandma, always bragging to anyone that would listen. She was a selfless woman, strong and brave, always helping and watching out for others. Carolyn was full of life, and loved to see others smile and having a good time. She enjoyed making memories, as often as she could. Carolyn drove bus for Field Local Schools for many years, where she served as President of the Union. She drove bus for Summit County Board MRDD for many years as well, where she coached Special Olympics and won the hearts of many. She was also a proud member of her local American Legion Riders Chapter. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Maynard and Betty Royer, sister Marilyn (Royer) Hill, and grandson Dylan Booth. She is survived by her life partner of 22 years Becky Hudgins, Son David (Cathy) Blankenship, Daughter Chastity (Larry) Baldwin, Nephew Dean (Rebecca) Hill, Grandchildren Bradley and Tyler Blankenship, Caity and Bryce Booth, Skylar and Carter Baldwin, Dylan, Laney, and Violet Hill, Great Grandchildren Landyn and Bryor Blankenship, three brothers, two sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews. Carolyn's wishes were to not have funeral services. A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 14th from 4-11pm at the Turner Club in Tallmadge Ohio. Inquiries can be made to

