Carolyn Lynn Crumpton LEXINGTON - Carolyn Lynn Crumpton, 73 crossed over Jordan on Thursday May 21, 2020 to her final home in heaven, where she plans to meet her husband of 32 years, the late Clarence "Maxie" Crumpton, Jr. Those who knew her know how much she loved and missed Maxie. During their marriage she bore three children. Two boys and one girl; Travis Crumpton (Donna), Todd Crumpton (Sherry) and Tracie Crumpton. Her grandchildren are Hannah Ragan Crumpton, Matthew Ty Crumpton, Robert Maxie Crumpton, Destinee Ann Crumpton, Brittany Hall, and Kristopher Hall. Carolyn was born March 22, 1947 to the late Leroy "Roy" and Vivian Miller of West Columbia. She was the sister of Sarah Richey, the late Barbara Stukes, Pat Johnson and Calvin Miller. Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Convent Baptist Church with her son Travis Crumpton, officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4:30 pm also at the church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest next her beloved Maxie, in the Southland Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 5000 Thurmond Mall, Ste. 109, Columbia, S.C. 29201 or Prisma Health Richland Children's Hospital, 7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, S. C. 29203. Condolences may be made to the Crumpton family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.