Carolyn Lynn Crumpton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Lynn Crumpton LEXINGTON - Carolyn Lynn Crumpton, 73 crossed over Jordan on Thursday May 21, 2020 to her final home in heaven, where she plans to meet her husband of 32 years, the late Clarence "Maxie" Crumpton, Jr. Those who knew her know how much she loved and missed Maxie. During their marriage she bore three children. Two boys and one girl; Travis Crumpton (Donna), Todd Crumpton (Sherry) and Tracie Crumpton. Her grandchildren are Hannah Ragan Crumpton, Matthew Ty Crumpton, Robert Maxie Crumpton, Destinee Ann Crumpton, Brittany Hall, and Kristopher Hall. Carolyn was born March 22, 1947 to the late Leroy "Roy" and Vivian Miller of West Columbia. She was the sister of Sarah Richey, the late Barbara Stukes, Pat Johnson and Calvin Miller. Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Convent Baptist Church with her son Travis Crumpton, officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4:30 pm also at the church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest next her beloved Maxie, in the Southland Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 5000 Thurmond Mall, Ste. 109, Columbia, S.C. 29201 or Prisma Health Richland Children's Hospital, 7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, S. C. 29203. Condolences may be made to the Crumpton family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Convent Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Convent Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved