Carolyn Leverne RameyMarch 4, 1956 - October 18, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Carolyn Ramey was born March 4, 1956 to Rebecca Ramey Johnson and the late Daniel Curry. She transitioned to eternal life on October 18, 2020. She was loved by family and friends, all of whom considered her to be the backbone of the family. She is survived by: her mother, Rebecca Johnson; five brothers; four sisters; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.