Carolyn Smith
1931 - 2020
Carolyn Ruby Smith
July 21, 1931 - October 22, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Carolyn Ruby Smith, 89, was born July 21, 1931 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Pansy and Webster Wessinger.
Mrs. Smith was previously employed at Register Law Firm, Cooper & Register Law Firm & Elsie Shealy.
She is survived by sons, Harry Smith (Susan Whitney), Larry Smith, Wally Smith (Cheri); grandchildren, Tiffany L. Smith, Justin W. Smith (Meghan), Daniel G. Smith; great grandchildren, Bradyn and Griffyn; step grandchildren, Greg Freeman, Lindsay Avagliano (Mark) and step great grandson, Leo Avagliano.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to One SC Fund at yourfoundation.org.
www.caughmanlexington.com


Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
