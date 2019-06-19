Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Stabler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Stabler SWANSEA, SC - Carolyn Sharpe Stabler, 74, of Swansea, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. Born in Columbia on January 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Noah Haskell and Bertie Wilma Sharpe and the wife of the late Callie Clarence Stabler. Carolyn was a loving and caring mother, sister, and friend, and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Yates (Randy) of Charleston; sons, Cal Stabler and Steve Stabler, both of Swansea; sisters, Marie Sharpe of Gaston, Irma Baden of Columbia, and Wanda Matthews of West Columbia; her brother, Skip Sharpe of Gaston; as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The funeral service for Mrs. Stabler will be held at 3pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Carolyn Stabler SWANSEA, SC - Carolyn Sharpe Stabler, 74, of Swansea, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. Born in Columbia on January 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Noah Haskell and Bertie Wilma Sharpe and the wife of the late Callie Clarence Stabler. Carolyn was a loving and caring mother, sister, and friend, and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Yates (Randy) of Charleston; sons, Cal Stabler and Steve Stabler, both of Swansea; sisters, Marie Sharpe of Gaston, Irma Baden of Columbia, and Wanda Matthews of West Columbia; her brother, Skip Sharpe of Gaston; as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The funeral service for Mrs. Stabler will be held at 3pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close