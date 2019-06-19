Carolyn Stabler SWANSEA, SC - Carolyn Sharpe Stabler, 74, of Swansea, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. Born in Columbia on January 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Noah Haskell and Bertie Wilma Sharpe and the wife of the late Callie Clarence Stabler. Carolyn was a loving and caring mother, sister, and friend, and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Yates (Randy) of Charleston; sons, Cal Stabler and Steve Stabler, both of Swansea; sisters, Marie Sharpe of Gaston, Irma Baden of Columbia, and Wanda Matthews of West Columbia; her brother, Skip Sharpe of Gaston; as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The funeral service for Mrs. Stabler will be held at 3pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 19, 2019