Carolyn Stone Ross Lewis COLUMBIA - Carolyn Stone Ross Lewis, 74, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC on August 2, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Mae Stone. Mrs. Lewis attended Orangeburg High School and went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she earned her master's degree. Mrs. Lewis worked in civil service most of her adult life and retired from the federal government. She was, at one time, head of the Federal Women's League. Carolyn was a people person who never met a stranger. She also had a quick wit and loved to sing. Survivors include her husband, Robert J. Lewis; sons, Lanny L. "Chuck" Ross and wife Margaret, Michael B. Ross and wife Beth; grandchildren, Michael "Brandon" Ross, Jr., William Alexander Ross, Lanny L. "Tre" Ross, III, Harrison Martin Ross; sister, Barbara Stone Edge, Faye Stone Baggiano; brother, William E. "Dusty" Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Geri Stone Cooley. A graveside service for Mrs. Lewis will be held at 12 o'clock, Saturday, March 14th, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia, Rd., Orangeburg, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020