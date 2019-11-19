Carolyn Thomas McKie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Thomas McKie.
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenview First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenview First Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carolyn Thomas McKie COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Thomas McKie will be held Wednesday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Greenview First Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her daughters, Audrey Wilson and Bridgit Smith; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.