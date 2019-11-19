Carolyn Thomas McKie COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Thomas McKie will be held Wednesday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Greenview First Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her daughters, Audrey Wilson and Bridgit Smith; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2019