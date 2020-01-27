Carolyn Zachry Ulrath COLUMBIA - Carolyn Zachry Ulrath, beloved wife of David Thomas Ulrath, died peacefully on January 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Graham Abernethy Zachry, Sr. and Naydeen Pearce Byerly, sister, Cathy, and brother, Graham Abernethy Zachry, Jr. Growing up in Forest Acres, Carolyn dearly loved her neighbors, close friends and family. She had a huge heart and boundless energy. She was well known for her sweet grin and laughter, never knew a stranger, and loved to entertain. Highly independent, determined and resilient, she was limited to activities in these past years, but still managed somehow to put a smile on her face, produce a kiss or give a kind hug to show how much she cared. In addition to her husband, survivors include sons, Lucian David and Brent Livingston Ulrath. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Family Promise of the Midlands or Leeza's Care Connection. Private services will be held at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guest book www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 27, 2020