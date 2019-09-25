Carolyn W. Simmons LEXINGTON, SC Funeral services for Mother Carolyn Washington Simmons will be held 11 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Thursday at The Brook, 8328 Parklane Road, with burial at Promised Land Cemetery, Cushman Drive. Visitation for Mother Simmons will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Jermaine, Jerod, and Shikarrol Simmons; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mother Simmons can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019