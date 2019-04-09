Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Wilson. View Sign

Carolyn Wilson CAMDEN - A graveside service for Carolyn "Lynn" Boykin Wilson, age 88, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, 810 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. Lynn was a pioneer in the burgeoning Camden art world and she devoted herself to many projects, from the re-cultivation of the Camden Fine Arts Center and The Macaroon group, to Sidewalk Art shows of Camden MAD festivals, and finally as a founding member of Artists Attic in Camden. Her colorful Realist works of homespun abundance exuded her joyful and prolific nature. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she was active in the altar guild and Grace Church Bazaar, and was a member of the Camden Garden Club. Lynn died on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late William Ancrum and Carolyn Wooten Boykin. She married Charles Gwynne Wilson in 1953 and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of South Carolina in 1954, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She is survived by her daughters, Gwynne Wilson Ravenel (Jenks) of Charlotte, Leila Ancrum Wilson of Columbia, Mary E. S. Wilson Brown of Greenville, and Flossie Wilson Miles (Billy) of Charleston; sons, Charles Gwynne Wilson, Jr. (Lora) of Statesboro, GA and W. Ancrum Boykin Wilson (Mamie) of Columbia; 21 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Anc Boykin (Mary Elizabeth) of Camden. Lynn was predeceased by her husband, Col. Charles G. Wilson, and her daughter, Lyndy Wilson-Burrows. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at

1112 Fair Street

Camden , SC 29020

