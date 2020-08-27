Carrie Bell Palmer FT. MOTTE, SC - Ms. Carrie Bell Marant Palmer was born August 6, 1935, in Ft. Motte (Calhoun County), SC. She passed away on August 20, 2020. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Richard James Palmer, Jr. and six children were born from this union. She was affectionately known as "Sister," "Ms. Sister," or "Sister Palmer," among her siblings, children, friends, and neighborhood. Carrie loved to tell the story of her upbringing of how she overcame hard times, and filled her days with moments of familial joy.



