Carrie R. Nelson COLUMBIA - Carrie R. Nelson, 92, Columbia, SC. Memorial Service for Mrs. Carrie Nelson will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Reid Chapel AME Church. Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home & Crematory. Carrie Nelson leaves to cherish her precious memories: son, Bishop David R. (Irene) Daniels, Jr; daughters, Yvonne N. (James) Means, Helen N. (Tony) Grant; brothers, John (Doris) Richburg, Herbert (Daisy) Richburg, Emmett (Elease) Richburg; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of family and friends who will all miss her dearly.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020
