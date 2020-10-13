Carroll G. KingOctober 11, 2020Bethune, South Carolina - Carroll Grady King, 101, of Bethune, S.C., passed away, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Bethune, he was a son of the late Henry G. King and Carrie Tiller King. Mr. King was the owner of King's Pole and Piling. He was a graduate of Bethune High School and the oldest member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Mr. King was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. He loved all sports, spending time in the woods and riding around town. He was a charter member of Bethune Lions Club, where he was selected Lion of the year 2004-2005. He was a member of Kershaw County Forestry Club and Gamecock Club Member. He was also a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, Kershaw County Forest Landowner of the year Award and was a member of James Leroy Belk Post # 17. He received an honorary degree from Cumberland University, Master in Military Arts. Mr. King served his county honorably in the United States Army obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.Surviving are his 3 children, Shelly King, Carroll G. "Bubba" King, Jr. and his wife Sonia and Charles F. King; 4 grandchildren, Amber (Will) McCaskill, Grayson King, Austin (Jessica) King and Addison King and special caregiver and angel, Louberta Mumford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jones King, August 15, 1999, his brother, Malcolm King and 2 sisters, Mildred King Cooper and Lurie King.A graveside service will be held at 3:30 o'clock p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Bethany Cemetery, Edwin Hall Road, Bishopville, S.C. Pastor Mike Ray and Rev. Larry Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery.We ask that those attending the service please practice social distancing and are encouraged to wear a face covering.The family will receive friends on the front lawn of the King family home, following the graveside service.Memorials in memory of Mr. King may be directed to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 275, Bethune, S.C. 29009 or Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Midlands, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C. 29201.Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw is serving the King family.