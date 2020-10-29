Caryon Gail MatthewsJune 6, 1951 - October 24, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Caryon Gail Matthews, 69, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born June 6, 1951, in Newberry to the late Landrum and Ona Matthews of Saluda.Caryon is survived by her beloved husband Richard Murray, brother Lynn Matthews (Nancy), daughter Anna Hill (Kyle), sons Jason Raiford (Jennifer), David Dawsey, stepchildren Al Murray and Monnie Murray, and grandchildren Noah, Olivia and Jackson.Caryon graduated from Saluda Co. High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Caryon worked for 22 years and subsequently retired from International Paper at Eastover. She relished time with her family, her pets and was a peculiarly gifted gardener. Caryon was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend and an all around special and spiritual Woman who knew and appreciated her higher power.Visitation will be held Services Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Thompson Funeral Home 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. Interment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Riverbanks Botanical Garden, Riverbank Society, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, SC 29210.