Catherine Anne Gonzalez

Obituary
Catherine Anne Gonzalez LEXINGTON Catherine Anne Gonzalez, 63, departed Friday, April 19, 2019, at her residence. Born in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (nee Myers) Gonzalez. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia J. Grabowski; a brother, Henry J. Gonzalez; her godfather, Percy Pickral and numerous cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with a reception to follow, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories please visit www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 16, 2019
