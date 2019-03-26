Catherine Dianne Berry LEXINGTON - Catherine Dianne Berry, 67, of Lexington, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born May 15, 1951, in West Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Homer John Spires and Doris Jeannette Lucas Spires of West Columbia. She was a graduate of Airport High School and the University of South Carolina, with a degree in Nursing. She was called to serve others at an early age and spent her entire career as a nurse at both Baptist and Richland Memorial Hospitals, as well as a home health nurse. Survivors include her son, Jonathan Berry (Sharon); granddaughters Gretchen and Clara Berry; brothers Randy Spires (Kathy), Dean Spires (Nancy), and Art Spires (Tracy).Funeral services will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Nancy K Perry Children's Shelter, Post Office Box 344, Lexington, SC 29071. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019