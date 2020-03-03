Catherine Derrick Lee

Catherine "Janie" Derrick Lee INDIAN TRAIL, NC A graveside service for Catherine "Janie" Derrick Lee will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Lee was born July 27, 1933 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Trannie Bysinger and Clifford Derrick and wife of the late Thomas E. Lee, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Kathryn Diane Lee Ellison (Roger); son, Thomas E. Lee III (Devena); nine siblings, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmansouth-land.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020
