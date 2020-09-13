Catherine "Cackey" Eichelberger Krell COLUMBIA - Catherine "Cackey" Eichelberger Krell, 87, of Columbia died peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in her home. Born in Clinton, S.C. on December 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Lee and Barbara Sullivan Eichelberger. Cackey attended Clinton High School and, in 1955, graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. She studied at Katherine Gibbs Business School in New York and later became the administrative assistant to the Dean of Arts and Sciences at the University of South Carolina. In 1958, she married George Kent Krell, a native of Liverpool, England and formerly of Chicago, Illinois. After raising three children, Cackey returned to the work force in state government, serving in several administrative positions with the Budget and Control Board, notably the Human Resources Division and the Division of Economic Advisors. She and Kent traveled extensively and lived the good life, taking cruises to distant places: Baltic countries, British Isles, Alaska, the Caribbean, Hawaii and the Panama Canal. There were annual treks to Charleston, S.C. for the Spoleto Festival. High on the agenda were the midday chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre. Among her favorite pieces were Schubert's "Trout" quintet, J.S. Bach's solo cello suites, and Beethoven's string quartets. Following her retirement in 1997, Cackey and Kent were blessed with two grandchildren. "Granna" Cackey became an avid Tiger fan once her grandchildren enrolled in Clemson University. On football nights, bed time was often pushed back to near midnight. Cackey had a rich appreciation and love for literature and the lively arts. She had eclectic tastes with a special fondness for the human voice that ranged from the mellifluous high C.'s of Luciano Pavarotti to the melancholic rasp of Johnny Cash and wistful soulfulness of Ray Charles. The books and screen adaptions of Jane Austen, P.D. James, Oscar Wilde, and Pat Conroy were special favorites as were old movies and historical documentaries, especially those about Winston Churchill and FDR. Although handicapped in movement in the final years, she remained mentally alert and a keen, opinionated observer of current events throughout her life. When not reading or solving crossword puzzles, she was an avid watcher of CNN or MSNBC, "Masterpiece Theatre", "The Waltons", "Grey's Anatomy", or "Jeopardy". In addition to her husband of 62 years, Cackey is survived by three children: daughter, Katharyne L. Tedford and her husband, Stewart and their two children, Ethan and Catherine (Cate), of Fort Mill, S.C.; son, George Kent Krell Jr.; daughter, Ursula S. Krell. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. John G. Eichelberger and his wife, Kathryn of Ninety Six, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, the Reverend Hugh L. Eichelberger Jr., and her sister, Barbara S. Cooper. The family is especially grateful to Vanessa Mobley, a friend whose love and care provided great comfort to Cackey and her family through the last phase of her life. Cackey was a member of St. Martin's-in-the-Field's Episcopal Church. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com