Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Funeral service 2:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine French CAMDEN - Catherine (Cathey) Belk French passed away on Thursday, September, 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church, an inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden. The Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate. She was born on March 9, 1949 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Bundy Farice Belk and Nancy Catherine Starnes Belk. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1967 and graduated with a BFA from Coker College in 1971. She also earned an Associate of Science degree from Wingate College, Wingate, NC. Catherine was a talented photographer, a gourmet cook, an avid tennis player, artist, Master Gardener, Level 1 Sommelier, choir member and a talented basketball player, a creative and fun loving person who will be missed by her many special friends. Catherine is survived by her two brothers, Bundy Farice Belk, Jr. and Michael Eugene Belk; nieces and nephews and her friend and companion, the love of her life, Kit, her Cairn Terrier. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Springdale Hall Club, past president of the Camden Garden Club (2012-2014) and from 2014-2018 she was the talented creative director and fund raiser at the Steeplechase Museum in Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020, and to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the French family at

Catherine French CAMDEN - Catherine (Cathey) Belk French passed away on Thursday, September, 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church, an inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden. The Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate. She was born on March 9, 1949 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Bundy Farice Belk and Nancy Catherine Starnes Belk. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1967 and graduated with a BFA from Coker College in 1971. She also earned an Associate of Science degree from Wingate College, Wingate, NC. Catherine was a talented photographer, a gourmet cook, an avid tennis player, artist, Master Gardener, Level 1 Sommelier, choir member and a talented basketball player, a creative and fun loving person who will be missed by her many special friends. Catherine is survived by her two brothers, Bundy Farice Belk, Jr. and Michael Eugene Belk; nieces and nephews and her friend and companion, the love of her life, Kit, her Cairn Terrier. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Springdale Hall Club, past president of the Camden Garden Club (2012-2014) and from 2014-2018 she was the talented creative director and fund raiser at the Steeplechase Museum in Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020, and to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the French family at www.kornegayfuneral.com Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close