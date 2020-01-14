Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Griffith Alexander. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Griffith Alexander COLUMBIA - Catherine Griffith Alexander passed on January 10, 2020 in Columbia SC. Catherine, wife of the late Kale R Alexander, was born November 10, 1924 in Hokes Bluff, Alabama, daughter of Samuel Doster Griffith and Myrtle Currey Griffith. In 1943 during WWII, Catherine was introduced to Kale through pictures from her older brother Bill, both who were stationed in the Pacific. They fell in love by writing back and forth for almost 2 years before he was discharged in 1945. They finally met in Gadsden, Ala., married and moved to Columbia to start their life and family. While Kale played football for USC and attended law school, Catherine worked at the State Mental Hospital in administration and at Fort Jackson headquarters as a secretary. Kale and Catherine, or PawPaw and MawMaw as they were known, enjoyed traveling overseas and annual beach trips with family. Upon Kale's death, Catherine worked for Kale's former law partner David Fedor until she was 79 years old. She enjoyed playing piano, football games at the Letterman's Lounge and was a longtime member of the Gamecock Club. Her true passion was dancing the night away to Big Band music, often attending the VFW 641 Auxillary in Columbia. Catherine was an exquisite dresser with a perfect hairdo, bright red nails and just the right accessories. She was the epitome of style and grace. Dementia stole her mind but never her kind, loving heart. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Patty Alexander and Mary Alexander and by her son Ted Alexander all of Columbia, SC. ; her grandchildren Timothy Graves (Michele McFadden), Stephanie Graves Cummings (Jess), Kale Alexander (Melissa) and Jacob Alexander ; great grandsons JJ Swann, Nolan Alexander and Hunter Alexander and her step great grandson Allan Cummings. She is also survived by nephew Bill Griffith and niece Brenda Griffith Boozer as well as other loving family members in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Catherine is also survived by her longtime best friend Dena Light. Catherine is predecessor by her husband Kale, daughter Cathy, mother and father, brothers Samuel Doster Griffith, Jr., William "Bill" Griffith and her nephew Doc Griffith (Bobbie Ann) all from Hokes Bluff, Alabama. We would like to thank the caring staff of OPUS Post Acute Rehab and Hospice Care of South Carolina who lovingly took care of her. Special thanks to Chaplain Mike Driggers who gave Mom and our family comfort. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or to a charity of your choosing. Memories may be shared at

