Catherine Johnson Hall COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Catherine J. Hall, 67, will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church House Street. Interment will follow in The Promised Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends tonight from 6:00 8:00 p.m. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel is in charge of these arrangements. She was born February 4, 1952 in Eastover, SC to the late Willis and Rosie Lee Thomas Johnson. She departed this life Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Manassas, VA. Ms. Hall graduated with the class of 1970 from Webber High School where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. Surviving are: her daughters, Monica (Ronald) Smith, D'Joris Thompson, Jennifer Hall and Karen (Roderick) Alford; twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sisters, Leather (C. R.) Mayers, Flossie Macon and Cheryl Flemming; a brother, Willie (Dicie) Thomas, Sr. and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Please sign the register online at: aadicksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 3, 2019