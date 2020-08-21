1/2
Catherine Harris Adams LEXINGTON - Mrs. Catherine Harris Adams was born on February 1, 1919 in Lexington County SC, and passed away on August 13, 2020. She was born to the late James and Lily Gray Harris, and the youngest of three children. Mrs. Adams was educated in the public schools of Richland County and attended Booker T. Washington High School. Mrs. Adams was a faithful member of The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, where she joined in 1933. She served on the Jubilee Choir, Pastor's Aide, Missionary Society, Senior's Ministry (Advisor), and Sunday School Secretary.

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
