Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia , SC 29169
(803)-369-8256
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holland Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holland Avenue Baptist Church

Catherine Hughes WEST COLUMBIA Funeral Services for Catherine M. Hughes will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Holland Avenue Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Emma Vassey Moore. In addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by five older brothers. She was a member of Holland Ave. Baptist Church, the Agape Sunday School Class that she dearly loved. She was a member of the Metallic Club, Fort Jackson Officer's Club and the MOAA Association. Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Major Paul Hughes, Ret., daughter, Deborah Law, and a son, Stan Farner. She is survived by a son, Paul Hughes Jr (Brenda), grandchildren, Weston Moore Hughes, Jill Hughes Cothran (Mark), great grandchildren, Grange Cothran, Major Cothran and Lily Mae Cothran, along with many nieces and nephews. Catherine retired from the State of S.C. after 34 years of service. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Carole Roddy, her caregiver, who was like a daughter, also Rickey Roddy who was like a grandson to her. Memorials may be made to: Holland Ave. Baptist Church. 801 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

