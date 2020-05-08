Catherine Lucas Gunn
Catherine Lucas Gunn MULLINS - Catherine Lucas Gunn, 85, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be held at Marion Catholic Church of the Infant Jesus. Due to the Covid-19 virus, only immediate family will be in attendance. Mrs. Gunn was born in Chapelhall, Scotland, a daughter of the late Robert Lucas and Elizabeth Black Lucas. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Gunn, Sr. and son, Gary Robert Gunn. Mrs. Gunn worked for many years at Pineland Country Club in Mullins. She was a member of Marion Catholic Church of the Infant Jesus. Surviving are a son, Thomas Gunn, Jr. of Mullins, SC; daughter, Betty Floyd (Robbie[deceased]) of Marion, SC; sisters, Alice McLear of Dalkeith, Scotland, Sarah Aspinol and Eileen McDonald both of Oakham, England; as well as six grandchildren: Elizabeth, Margaret and Robert Floyd, Jr., Lucas and Andrew Gunn, and Gary Robert Gunn, Jr. The family suggests memorials be made to local food banks. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net. The service will be streamed live at the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.

Published in The State on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Marion Catholic Church of the Infant Jesus
