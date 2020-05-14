Catherine M. Corley Lexington-Catherine Meetze Corley, 79, went to be with her Lord Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of Gilbert C. and Mildred Lindler Meetze. She is survived by a son, Stephen D Corley; and a brother, Larry S Meetze (Diane) of Columbia. Barr Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.