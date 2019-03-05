Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Morton. View Sign

Catherine Morton COLUMBIA - Catherine Morton, 88, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1930 to the late John Palmer Morgan and Bessie Boulware Morgan. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Linda Morton; granddaughters: Katie Sanders, Aimee Sanders, Emily Matheson (Adam) and Adriane Morton; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Benjamin Matheson; two brothers, Albert Clyde Morgan and James Morgan; and a daughter-in-law, Kristy Morton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Morton, Sr.; son, John Morton Jr.; grandson, Kyle Morton; her twin sister and a brother. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn for a visitation on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Thompson Funeral Home chapel on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Catherine Morton COLUMBIA - Catherine Morton, 88, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1930 to the late John Palmer Morgan and Bessie Boulware Morgan. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Linda Morton; granddaughters: Katie Sanders, Aimee Sanders, Emily Matheson (Adam) and Adriane Morton; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Benjamin Matheson; two brothers, Albert Clyde Morgan and James Morgan; and a daughter-in-law, Kristy Morton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Morton, Sr.; son, John Morton Jr.; grandson, Kyle Morton; her twin sister and a brother. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn for a visitation on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Thompson Funeral Home chapel on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

(803) 776-1092 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close