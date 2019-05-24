Catherine Motley-Watts ELGIN Funeral service for Catherine Motley-Watts, 69, will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Sand Hill Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Charles Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Sand Hill Heights Baptist Church. Cathy passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2019. Born in Kershaw County, she was the daughter of Minnie Louise Kirkland Motley and the late Samuel Marion Motley. She enjoyed floral designer but her most enjoyment was being with her family. Surviving are her daughter, Christina W. Casey (Michael) of Elgin; brothers, Marion E. Motley (Gail) of Elgin and Michael S. Motley of Elgin; grandchildren, Joshua Casey and Nicholas Casey; and her longtime friend, Lavon Watts. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 24, 2019