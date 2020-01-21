Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Oliver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Bilton Oliver COLUMBIA - Graveside services for Catherine Bilton Oliver, 97, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Born in Eutawville Oct. 27, 1922, Mrs. Oliver passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas Jesse Bilton and Emily Infinger Bilton, she enjoyed a registered nursing career in New Orleans, Washington, DC, Charleston, Durham, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Columbia. She met the love of her life, Harold Bell Oliver, a handsome Naval Officer, at a Charleston military ball in 1945, marrying him three months later. Together they reared three daughters in a loving "disciplined" home until his death in 1989. Always active she was a Brownie Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, competitive bridge player, frequent Yard of the Month winner and Hospice volunteer sharing her experiences as a two time cancer survivor. She was an avid USC Football and Duke basketball fan. Cherishing her memory are her daughters, Patsy Towery (Pat), Donna Hill (Danny), Nancy Peele (Bob); grandchildren, Cassie Shaw (Murray), Mandy D'Alberto (Dan), Rob Peele, Elizabeth Auld (Krishjen), Jamie Towery, Catherine Fairfield (Mitch), Daniel Hill (Tara), Emily Peper (Mark), and Callie Peele; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Gray, and Emmy D'Alberto; Andrew and Olivia Peper; Alex and Ava Auld; Colbi, Allie, and Katie Hill; Cal and Meyer Fairfield; Bobby and Carter Peele; and Hays Reynolds V. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Oliver was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lauren Peele Reynolds, two sisters and eight brothers. The family extends a sincere thank you to the Agape Hospice House for the love and compassion shown to the entire family over the past year. Memorials may be made to her church, Ashland UMC, 2600 Ashland Rd., Columbia 29210 or to the Lauren Oliver Peele Scholarship, Hammond School, 854 Galway Lane, Columbia 29209. Please read the complete obituary and share memories and condolences at

