Catherine "Kitty" Provini Duffy PITTSBURGH, PA - On Wednesday, December 25, 2019 of Lexington, South Carolina, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Duffy. Mother of Thomas E. Duffy Jr. (Laura), Kathleen Duffy Billak (John), Susan Duffy Thelen (Michael) and Amy Diane Duffy (David Cook Burgis); grandmother of Thomas Edward Duffy III, Patrick Hardin Duffy, Kelly Walsh Duffy, Brendan Jeffrey Duffy, Connor Charles Duffy, Margaret McManus Schappell (Paul), Kevin Duffy McManus, Catherine Thelen Kavanagh (T.J.), Michael John Thelen, Jr. and Margaret Ann Thelen; step-grandmother to Alexander John Billak, Rachel Ann Fatica (Alex), Patrick Malcolm Burgis (Christen) and Emily Elizabeth Burgis; great-grandmother to Thomas James Kavanagh and Warren Michael Kavanagh. Step-sister of the late Donna M. Henry. Daughter of the late Francis Daniel Provini and the late Kathryn Hyams Tuttle. Also survived by her devoted friend, Jim Cahill and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Duffy was born and raised in Pittsburgh (Oakland) and graduated from Carrick High School in 1949. Kitty Lou was a secretary for J.E. Miller, Co. for a number of years before meeting Tom at a Duquesne basketball game. They married shortly after and raised their family in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and every summer at "The Cottage" on Lake Erie in Hanford Bay, New York. In 1979 the family relocated to South Carolina. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, South Carolina since 1997. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, on Thursday January 2, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Friday January 3 at 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral, Oakland. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 3333 North Mayfair Road, Suite #107, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 or www.dementialsociety.org; P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019