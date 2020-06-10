Cathi Jayne Curry Fallaw GASTON Funeral services for Cathi Jayne Curry Fallaw, 59, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline or Special Olympics. Born June 10, 1960, Cathi was relieved of worldly pain on June 7, 2020 at home in Gaston, SC. She was born in Madison, WV to John Edward and Margaret Fenimore Curry. She lived in WV, KY and FL but lived in SC for the majority of her life. She was married to Wallace Fallaw of Gaston for 24 years, and they were each other's best friends. Cathi was a 1978 graduate of Airport High School and attended Midlands Technical College. She worked in accounting and merchandising. For the last two years, due to declining health, she reached out to the world through the internet with humor, advice and comforting words. Chatty Cathi will be missed by all her family, friends and beloved dog, Lilli. She was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Bobbie Franklin Curry; four loving uncles and three aunts. She is survived by her husband; one son, Kyle Edward Curry; step sons, Shane (Sylvia) Fallaw, Levi (Courtney) Fallaw; Adam (Jessica) Fallaw; sister, Debbie Curry (Rick) Stalvey; aunt, June Ann Fenimore; brother and sisters-in-law, Neil Fallaw, Lyndsey (Bobbie) Fallaw, Phyllis (James) Scott and Patricia Fallaw; nephews and nieces, Tyler (Lauren) Stalvey, Tammy (Mike) Fallaw, Heather (Chris) Pagon, Lynne Fallaw, Wayne Fallaw, Fredia (Bill) White; eight grandchildren and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 10, 2020.