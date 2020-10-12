1/1
Lexington , South Carolina - Cathy Graddick of Lexington, SC passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at the age of 63. Preceded in death by her father, Johnson Graddick, mother, Evelyn Graddick, brothers Ricky, Sammy, and Eddie Graddick, and nephew Jody Graddick. She is survived by her two sisters, Debbie Graddick and Joann Sanders. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Cathy was a pure spirit with a heart of gold. She loved attending and volunteering at Suburban Baptist church any chance she could get. She also had a passion for painting figures and crafts in her spare time. On the weekends she loved to come watch her 2 younger great nephews play baseball. Anyone who knew her could tell you she loved making others happy and never met a stranger. The family will receive friends at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service, 914 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC on Monday, October 12th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and the funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13th at 2:30 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service at King Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers during this time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com



Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2020.
