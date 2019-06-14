Cathy Hanna ELGIN - Cathy Hanna, age 63, of Elgin, SC died on June 6, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Cathy was born in Concord, NC, the daughter of the late Bertie Nell Rousseau and John Milton Rankin. She is survived by her son, John Calcutt (Amanda), of Elgin, and her daughter, Stephanie Tillery, of Meridian, Idaho; grandchildren, Bryce McCaskill (Kenzie), Alec Tillery, Colin Tillery, Hayden Tillery, Tristen Tillery; great-children, Maddalyn McCaskill, Kallyn McCaskill; siblings, Brian Rankin of St Matthews, Caren Canup of Florence, David Rankin of Elgin, Jack Rankin of Elgin, Allen Rankin of Elgin, and Bobby Rankin of New Jersey. Cathy was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Vanessa Thompson; son-in-law, Joshua Tillery; grandson, Xander Gage Thompson; and brother, Johnny Rankin. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Hanna family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 14, 2019