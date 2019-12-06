Cathy Long WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Cathy Lynn Outlaw Long, 68, passed away on November 27, 2019. Born in Columbia on May 15, 1951, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Edna Mae Outlaw. She is survived by her son, Richard Long; sister, Barbara Spires (Robert); brother, Jim Outlaw (Patricia); and grandson, Richard Long, III. Memorial Services will be held at 3pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the chapel at South Carolina Cremation Society, 3223 Sunset Blvd, Ste. 104, West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019