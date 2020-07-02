Cathy Richards WINNSBORO, SC - Services were held on Monday June 29, 2020 for Mrs. Cathy Richards at Palmetto Funeral Service Chapel in Winnsboro, SC. On Thursday, June 25, 2020 at PRISMA Health Richland Hospital, Cathy Ann Montgomery Richards entered into eternally peace with GOD. Cathy was born on October 13, 1954 in Winnsboro, SC. She was the beloved daughter of the late James Montgomery and Queen Ester Hopkins Montgomery. Cathy was formally educated in the public schools of Fairfield County and was a graduate of Winnsboro High School, Class of 1972. In furthering her education, she attended and graduated from Midlands Technical College and the University of South Carolina. Cathy was preceded in death by one brother, James Montgomery and one sister in law Martha Jean (Heyward) Williams. She leaves to cherish her fond and precious memories, her husband, Rahn Richards; sister, Lorane Montgomery and Albert Reid of Baltimore, MD; brothers-in-law, Horace (Dickey) Richards of Jenkinsville, SC, Eugene (Yvette) Richards of Reno, Nevada, Timothy (Jacqueline) Richards of Greenville, SC and sister-in-law, Brenetta Richards of Chapin, SC., Vanecisia (Angel) Peterson, Seth Mingo, Donna Bright, Joel Richardson, Michael Bright, Abigail Bright, Ashley Richardson, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. We are forever grateful to have had this time with her and her passing will forever leave a void in the hearts of all who loved and knew Cathy.



