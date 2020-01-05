Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Tronco. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Memorial service 4:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Church Visitation Following Services St. John's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Player Tronco COLUMBIA - Memorial Service for Cathy Player Tronco, 71, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Cathy passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late James Waddell Player and Mildred Flossie Cromer Player. She was a 1967 graduate of Dreher High School. Cathy was a passionate dancer and was involved in many pageants during her younger years. An incredible talent as a craftsperson, seamstress and floral designer, Cathy's greatest joy was her family as she was known as the "fun mom" by her children and their friends. In 2008, she founded "The Sewing School" for both children and adults. Many acquaintances and friends of the family would claim her sweet tea the "Best in the South." Surviving are her former husband of 48 years, Mike Tronco; children, Michael Tronco (Kristin), Claudia Baker (Shannon), Clayton Tronco, Nicolas Tronco; grandchildren, Jameson Tronco, Sam Baker, Isabella Tronco, Fulton Baker, and Oliver Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Giles; and brothers, Phillip Player and Robert Player. In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by sisters, Janis Dougherty, Elaine Barnes; and brother, James Player. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017. Memories may be shared at

